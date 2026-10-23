Woman Charged With Watching Porn And Causing Fatal Crash

A Los Angeles County woman was charged in connection with a deadly crash in Utah, which allegedly happened after she was watching pornography while driving.

Christine Chao, 44, of Rosemead, was charged with second-degree felony text messaging or email automobile homicide on Tuesday for the June 12 crash in Juab County, Utah, according to documents from Juab County's Fourth District Court.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were called to the spot of the three-car crash, where traffic was slowing due to ongoing construction, the court documents said. Prosecutors said two cars were traveling "at a slower speed" when Chao's vehicle struck the rearmost car, causing it to crash into the vehicle in front of it.











