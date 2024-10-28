Woman Claims Her Hyundai Was Stolen 3 Times By Kia Boys - Once After Software Update

The owner of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra says her car was stolen not once, not twice, but three times, the last time shortly after she installed the anti-theft update released by the South Korean carmaker.

In all three cases, the thieves used the infamous USB cable trick that went viral on social media. She believes the Kia Boys were involved in all the thefts, especially as she typically recovered the car fast. Apparently, the thieves were only interested in having fun with the stolen Hyundai and gaining Internet fame.

The Kia Challenge started in 2021 after a video posted on social media detailed the method of starting the engine of certain Kia and Hyundai models with a USB cable. All these vehicles lacked immobilizers, and thieves were able to exploit the vulnerability by breaking the driver's window, getting into the vehicle, removing the steering wheel column cover, and exposing the ignition.