Woman Evading Police Runs Over Family At School Bus Stop Then Just Walks Away

A mother and her four children have been run over as her kids were getting off of a school bus by a driver trying to escape the police.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City when police say they tried to stop a white Mercedes-Benz traveling along Flatbush Avenue. Instead of stopping, the female driver took off on Avenue J and went straight through several bus stops before hitting the family with her car, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC-TV.

The mother had been waiting -- along with two of her children -- for the school bus to arrive carrying her other two kids when the accident transpired, according to WABC.



