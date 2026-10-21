Woman Finds Out Little Known Fact - Hybrids Don't Work At 20 Below Zero

Hybrid vehicles can be a great way to save money at the pump. But they aren't suited to all driving conditions or climates.

That’s the hard lesson one Toyota owner learned after moving to Alaska. Ray (@rayrayj01) moved to the US' northernmost state and found herself stranded.

“Funny how Toyota is admitting hybrids can’t run in -20 and below, but didn’t when I owned one,” Ray says in a recent post. Consequently, the driver said she was left without transportation for two months in the Great White North with her fuel efficient vehicle.