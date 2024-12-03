Woman Finds Software Glitch And Makes Off With $28,000 Worth Of Free Gas

A woman in Lincoln, Nebraska, stands accused of exploiting a glitch at a gas station to fill her vehicle up, as well as others, with more than 7,400 gallons (28,012 liters) of free fuel between November 2022 and June 2023.

Lincoln Police have arrested Dawn Thompson, 45, and charged her with theft by unlawful taking worth more than $5,000. She is accused of stealing gas from a Pump and Pantry, by exploiting a vulnerability that sent the pump into a demo mode after a rewards card was swiped twice.