Woman Goes Rogue In Waymo Robotaxi - Gets Call From Google

A Waymo passenger says she was nearly kicked out of one of its autonomous vehicles due to her behavior during a ride. Alisia Cat Blair (@alisiacatblair) posted a TikTok clip of the trip in question.
 
Blair’s video begins with a recording of her sticking part of her body out of the window of a moving Waymo vehicle. According to a text overlay in the clip, this is a surefire way to ensure passengers will be “kicked out of” one of the autonomous driving vehicles. In a caption for her post, the TikToker writes that she was enjoying a “#nightout” in San Francisco when the video was recorded
 
Furthermore, as her video progresses, she and others in the car can be heard singing along to a track resonating from the Waymo’s sound system before the track ultimately comes to a close.


