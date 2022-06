A woman who was driving a BMW SUV in Germany ran a red light. Her mishap was recorded by traffic cameras. The case was brought in front of a judge as it usually happens in the EU member country. The woman has been ordered by the Frankfurt am Main Court to pay almost double the normal amount – €350 ($365) instead of €200 ($208). The reason? She broke traffic laws with an SUV. The bigger the car, the bigger the fine!



Read Article