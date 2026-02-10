Woman Sues Apple After AirTag Was Used To Track Her Vehicle And Failed To Warn Her It Was There

An Oregon woman, identified in court documents only as Jane Doe, has decided to sue Apple after finding an AirTag planted under her car. I didn’t get any alerts, the woman explains in the lawsuit, revealing that the AirTag helped a former romantic partner track her.

The lawsuit begins with the plaintiff insisting on what is being described as a design defect. The AirTag is, the papers note, “a consumer tracking device that Apple knew would be widely misused as a stalking tool.”

The AirTag is a pill-shaped device whose purpose is to keep track of our belongings, such as car keys and wallets. It uses a replaceable CR2032 battery to offer up to six months of autonomy per unit, so it doesn’t need to be recharged.