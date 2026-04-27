Woman Sues Phoenix Police For DUI Arrest With A BAC Of 0.000% - Blames Quotas

The traffic stop that ended Brianna Longoria’s honeymoon plans started, allegedly, with a red light she didn’t run. It ended with her in handcuffs, a mugshot in the system, and a clean breathalyzer that the arresting officer apparently didn’t find persuasive enough to call the night off.

Longoria, a Fresno nursing student who had married in Arizona the day before so her ill father could attend the wedding, is now suing the City of Phoenix and two of its officers in federal court. Her complaint, filed in December 2025, argues that the December 29, 2024 stop was a fabrication from start to finish, and that the reason was a quota.