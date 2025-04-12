Woman Take In Silverado With An Engine Recall - The Solution Is An Oil Change And A New Oil Cap

She bought the Chevrolet Silverado because she needed reliability: big miles, heavy towing, and daily driving. But the combination of a fast-growing recall, controversial oil-weight changes, and a knocking engine has left a Kansas City, Missouri TikToker wondering if the truck she loves might be headed for an early death.

The clip from real estate agent Michelle Isabell (@michellejisabell) lays out the situation in an almost lawyerly fashion: a detailed timeline of when she bought the 2022 Silverado, how often she serviced it, what the recall required, and why she believes the dealership’s verdict for her growing engine knock doesn’t add up.