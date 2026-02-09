Woman Takes a Chance Of Budget Rent A Car's $25 Mystery Rental And Winds Up With A Genesis EV

A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing off the surprisingly sweet ride she scored through a Budget "mystery rental."

Kayley Slicer (@kayslice1) said she booked the mystery option and brought viewers along as she headed to pick up whatever car she’d been assigned. "I’m going to take you along to see what the mystery car is going to be. It could be anything," Slicer says, adding that even an electric vehicle was a possibility.

When she arrived to check in, Slicer said an employee quickly let her know she’d be driving an EV. Moments later, she found the exact car waiting for her: a Genesis.