Woman Who Falsely Accused Red Bull F1 Boss Of Harrassment Suspended

It seems not a day's gone by over the last week without more fuel being doused onto the dumpster fire that is the just-begun 2024 Formula 1 season. And hot on the heels of the Verstappen family saying its piece about the ongoing Christian Horner saga is news that the Red Bull F1 team has now suspended the employee that reported the boss' alleged inappropriate and controlling behavior toward her. Just like before, neither the team nor its parent company shared any details of the suspension, simply calling it an internal matter. "The company cannot comment," a Red Bull spokesperson said on Thursday.

BBC Sport, however, claims that the reason for the female Red Bull employee's suspension was that she had been dishonest during the investigation. This has not been confirmed. Sky Sports F1 did not make such a claim, though it added that the employee was suspended on full pay.



