Wood Burning EV Chargers Developed For Off Grid Construction Use

When work is being done off the grid in remote locations, it can be hard to keep construction equipment fueled up – regardless of whether that fuel is liquid or electric. But now, the new, first-of-its-kind BioCharger from Air Burners is about to make that job a whole lot easier.



There’s a saying in the construction business that goes, “you might be working for the power company, but that doesn’t mean you have power.” And when you’re tasked with clearing trees, blazing trails, and quite literally laying the foundations of infrastructure and energy grid expansion, there simply isn’t a place to plug in your electric equipment. Enter: the BioCharger.



A collaborative effort between Volvo CE, Rolls-Royce, and Air Burners, the BioCharger uses “air curtain technology” to burn wood and waste in a closed-loop system. The resulting heat is converted into electric energy and stored in a connected Battery Storage Module, or BSM. That energy can then be used to charge battery-electric vehicles, construction equipment, and portable power tools throughout the job site.





