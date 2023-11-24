Workers At Texas Gigafactory Are Having Daily Brawls

Some workers from the Texas factory told The Information that verbal fights occur at the facility on a near-daily basis — and even some physical fights have taken place, they said.



Local police were called on some occasions, the report said. Police received multiple phone calls about physical altercations, including with a weapon — and some that were categorized as "terroristic threats," the report said.



In one instance, Tesla emailed employees at the site in July regarding an "active attacker" at the gigafcatory, but the Travis County (Texas) sheriff told The Information that they didn't find an attacker or any victims after they searched the location.









