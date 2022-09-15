World Leaders DEMAND Same Treatment As Biden - Want To Have Their Own Guzzling Beasts At Royal Funeral

Britain is facing a diplomatic backlash over VIP travel arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, with multiple world leaders now requesting special permission to skip the proposed ‘park and ride’ scheme and arrive in their official vehicles. Countries of varying sizes are pushing back against a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) requirement that most foreign heads of state attending the funeral on Monday park their vehicles at a site in west London, and travel to the event at Westminster Abbey on shared coaches provided by the U.K. government. Diplomats from five countries, including some within the G7 group of most industrialized nations, told POLITICO they want exceptions for their leaders, citing old age or security reasons.



