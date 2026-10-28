World's First Dual Certified Flying Car Ramps Up For Production

Dutch company Pal-V is at the forefront of what it calls an entirely new category of mobility for both private owners and professionals across multiple sectors. Its flagship product, the radical Liberty flying car has recently secured dual (automotive and aviation) certification, which now moves the focus on the next stage, that of industrial manufacturing.

While the brand-new Tesla Roadster 2 has everyone talking and dreaming about a Sci-Fi future coming to life, this European vehicle continues steadily on the road to global production. It’s not as flashy or infamous as the Roadster 2, but it’s fully certified – both on the road and in the sky.