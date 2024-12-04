World's Largest EV Battery Maker Now Claims Solid State Technology Is Unsafe

Solid-state battery technology has widely been touted as the next major step for electric vehicles (EVs), reducing weight, increasing energy density, decreasing production costs, improving charging speeds, increasing range, and above all else, making EVs less prone to fires by virtue of being more stable. But the founder and CEO of the world's largest battery supplier, CATL, has now come out and claimed that solid-state batteries are impractical and unsafe. CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited) is a Chinese-based company supplying EV batteries to BMW, Tesla, Hyundai, Porsche, and, as of last year, Ford, to name a few. They're a pretty big deal, currently supplying approximately 36% of all EV batteries globally, more than double the market share of closest rival BYD (15.8%). But Dr. Robin Zeng, CATL's CEO and a man known as the 'Battery King,' has cautioned the world that such technology isn't as viable as we've been led to believe.



