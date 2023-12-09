World's Largest Lithium Deposit Could Be Right Here In The US

Volcanologists have discovered what they believe to be the world’s largest deposit of lithium in the western United States. A big deal for the U.S., the material could help power the EV industry for decades. The site is located on the McDermitt caldera, which runs along the border between Nevada and Oregon, the lithium is thought to have been created following the explosion of a super volcano 16 million years ago. Although a final tally must still be confirmed, estimates suggest that it could contain as much as 120 million tons of lithium, which would be a boon for the EV industry.



