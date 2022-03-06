Would A BMW X1 Convertible Reserve A Spot In Your Driveway?

BMW has been on a major roll these past few weeks. They revealed the controversial X7 LCI and 7 Series/i7, then went all out with M GmbH (M4 CSL, M3/M4 50-year editions) adrenaline shots, and recently reworked the SAV base.



The polemics surrounding the split-headlight X7 facelift or the flagship 7 Series/fully-electric i7 have wined down a little as BMW fans became absorbed with the M division’s 50th-anniversary celebrations and the related M3/M4 special edition model bonanza. And the Bavarians almost managed to avoid setting more wood on the humongous grille controversy fire with the third-generation X1, and first-ever iX1 battery-powered variant.



