Would A FREE Apple Watch Be ENOUGH To Make YOU Choose THIS Car Over Its COMPETITION?

The EV6 is Kia's first pure electric crossover SUV with a 77.4kWh battery, dual motor e-AWD, 513 horsepower, augmented reality heads up display, and more. The vehicle is able to charge up to 210 miles of range in 18 minutes with an appropriate charger, and it features 446lbs-ft of torque to reach 0-60 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds.



The Kia EV6 is able to pair with an Apple Watch using the Kia Connect app, allowing the watch to be used to remotely start or stop charging, see energy usage, check charging status, and more.



1,500 customers who purchase a 2022 EV6 First Edition are eligible for a free Apple Watch, EV charging credits, or an at-home EV charger.



Would the Apple watch incentive be ENOUGH to make you choose the EV6 of its competition?



