Would Americans Buy Chinese Cars If They Were Available?

The prospect of buying a new car is more out of reach than ever for many Americans. Average new-car transaction prices still hover around $50,000, while most of the country’s cheapest vehicles have disappeared over the past decade. Heading into 2026, there may not be a single new car sold in the U.S. with a base price below $20,000.
 
Instead, buyers are flocking to larger trucks and taller SUVs, putting more money down than ever before and stretching payments across 72- and 84-month loans at painfully high interest rates. Something has to give.
 


