Would Americans Buy Kei Cars?

Kei cars are awesome. The tiny, Japanese-market runabouts have diminutive proportions and puny engines, often delivering no more than 80 horsepower. Having driven one in its home country, it’s easy to see why people are so obsessed with them; they’re cute, charming, and in a jam-packed city like Tokyo, ideal for shuttling around the tight city streets. President Trump, after a recent trip to Japan, said he, too, was charmed by the "cute" kei cars he saw during his trip. As with most of his impulsive decisions, Trump immediately implored his Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, to lift all restrictions on kei cars for the US, to which Duffy responded, "Yes."



Read Article