Would Bond Approve? Aston Martin V12 Revealed Ahead Of Official Debut

After what has felt like an eternity, Aston Martin is finally revealing a follow-up to the monstrous character that was the last-gen V12 Vantage. We've been salivating over the thought since Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers teased a new Vantage variant more than a year ago. Since then, teasers have slowly trickled in, with the first giving us a shadowy look at the profile of the car and more recent releases confirming some elements of the styling. The very last teaser arrived yesterday, bringing with it the promise of "a deafening roar." Just a few hours remain before the latest version of the Aston Martin Vantage is revealed, but somebody has stolen the Brits' thunder by leaking the car early.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allcarnews /// ACN (@alllcarnews)



