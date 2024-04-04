Would Dirt Cheap Prices Save The EV Revolution?

A few interesting things happened across the automotive industry in March. During the early days of the month, the historical location of Texas Motorplex in Ennis, 40 miles south of downtown Dallas, was overrun by eager fans and people's (sometimes flying) machines for the 2024 edition of TX2K. Believe me; it was a festival of quarter-mile dragstrip speed that had everything, from crashes to world records and from 'sleepers' to veritable exotic monsters. If you want to know more, the good folks over at the ImportRace channel on YouTube have been steadily churning out video features with their coverage of the most important and interesting races. Next up, over in Moab, Utah, the 58th annual Easter Jeep Safari (March 23 - 31) included four new Jeep and JPP by Mopar concepts – and the best of them all wasn't a Wrangler or Gladiator but rather a minty overlanding version of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer called the Vacationeer Concept.



