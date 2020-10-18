Would THIS Ferrari Build Be TAILOR-MADE For YOU? Would It Be YOUR Choice?

Agent001 submitted on 10/18/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:20:44 PM
A beautiful Tailor Made Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.
A beautiful Tailor Made Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. You will immediately notice that this Pista Spider is not a 'standard spec'. It's finished in a one-off color which is very similar to Porsche's take on the Chroma Flair paint. The livery is also a one-off design and runs across the whole car. The inner stripes follow the lines of the rear spoiler. All the carbon fibre on the exterior was commissioned in a glossy finish and ties in well with the (factory fitted!) carbon wheels. This Pista Spider also features the rare TM badging (just in front of the back wheels). And even has the rare full carbon luggage area with the optional spare wheel kit. On to the interior, which has arguably one of the finest interior specifications I've ever seen. The seats in this Pista Spider are something special. The seats feature an 'old school' squared pattern with bronze piping. The fabric that is been used for the inserts is the actual fabric that was being used in the F40's. I've never seen anything like that in a modern Ferrari! A beautiful interior with small touches (such as the Saudi Arabian flag on the centre console, the bronze cavallino on the headrests, the painted shields and the custom floor mats) that make this Pista Spider a true work of art.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
The seat fabric inserts are a definite no. — CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
They look like $9.99 cheap seat covers from JC Whitney.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Nice. Like a Ferdinando Caraceni tailored suit.— PUGPROUD (View Profile)
