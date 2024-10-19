Would Tesla Buy Rivian? Elon Musk Responds...

Elon Musk commented on the prospect of Tesla acquiring Rivian by highlighting the harsh realities of the automotive industry. He pointed out the rarity of success in the sector, noting that only Ford and Tesla have avoided bankruptcy among U.S. car companies. This statement underscores the challenges new entrants like Rivian face. While Musk's comments extend a sentiment of goodwill towards Rivian, wishing them well, they also implicitly critique the notion of acquisition by emphasizing the industry's difficulty. His remarks suggest that Tesla's strategy focuses on organic growth and innovation rather than acquisition, especially in a market known for its high entry barriers and financial pitfalls. Musk's perspective reflects a broader caution against expanding through acquisition in such a volatile market, potentially hinting at Tesla's path of independent development and competition rather than consolidation. This approach aligns with Tesla's history of striving to revolutionize the auto industry from within.









Elon Musk was asked tonight why Tesla hasn't bought Rivian:



"I wish them the best. I hope they do well. The car industry is a very difficult industry. There's only two U.S. car companies that haven't gone bankrupt and that's Ford and Tesla. Rivian's going to have a hard time.




