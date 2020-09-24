Would These SIMPLE Fixes TOTALLY Change The NEGATIVE HATE On The New BMW M4 Grill?

View this post on Instagram

BMW M4 (2021) REDESIGN. Let's just get to the point - that new grille/front end is something else ?? I understand why they went for this design direction (bold statement, pushing boundaries, etc) and I have to admit that I'm growing more and more used to it but I thought I'd play around and see what I could do. So the first job was to reduce the size of the grille a little and remove the number plate because cars look better without them. I extended the headlights and DRL's, integrating them back into the grille as it was on the previous gen (was such a strong design choice which was unique to all other M3/M4's and looked great). The bumper design has been adjusted - enlarging the side slit intakes, redirecting some of the lines for a more coherent design flow and splitting the lower section which breaks it up nicely and creates two extra fins on each side. I've also included 3 different designs for the grille, comment below and let me know which you like best, or what you think of the redesign in general! ?? #BMW #M4 #BMWM