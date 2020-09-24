Would These SIMPLE Fixes TOTALLY Change The NEGATIVE HATE On The New BMW M4 Grill?

Agent001 submitted on 10/12/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:11:16 PM
We'll let the the designer, Roman Miah who did these drawings explain his mods to the face of the controversial BMW M4 face.
"The first job was to reduce the size of the grille a little and remove the number plate because cars look better without them.I extended the headlights and DRL's, integrating them back into the grille as it was on the previous gen (was such a strong design choice which was unique to all other M3/M4's and looked great).The bumper design has been adjusted - enlarging the side slit intakes, redirecting some of the lines for a more coherent design flow and splitting the lower section which breaks it up nicely and creates two extra fins on each side.I've also included 3 different designs for the grille, comment below and let me know which you like best, or what you think of the redesign in general!" View this post on Instagram BMW M4 (2021) REDESIGN. Let's just get to the point - that new grille/front end is something else ?? I understand why they went for this design direction (bold statement, pushing boundaries, etc) and I have to admit that I'm growing more and more used to it but I thought I'd play around and see what I could do. So the first job was to reduce the size of the grille a little and remove the number plate because cars look better without them. I extended the headlights and DRL's, integrating them back into the grille as it was on the previous gen (was such a strong design choice which was unique to all other M3/M4's and looked great). The bumper design has been adjusted - enlarging the side slit intakes, redirecting some of the lines for a more coherent design flow and splitting the lower section which breaks it up nicely and creates two extra fins on each side. I've also included 3 different designs for the grille, comment below and let me know which you like best, or what you think of the redesign in general! ?? #BMW #M4 #BMWM A post shared by Roman Miah (@romanmiah) on Sep 24, 2020 at 8:48am PDT
A post shared by Roman Miah (@romanmiah) on Sep 24, 2020 at 8:48am PDT
