Would YOU GO THIS Far To Get Out Of SPEEDING Tickets?

A 64-year-old motorist has been jailed for eight months after police found that he had fitted two laser jammers to the front of his Mercedes.



When officers visited the home, they seized the Mercedes and four additional vehicles. Examination of all five vehicles by forensic engineer Steve Callaghan uncovered six laser jammer systems in total, including a Vauxhall van which had two jamming systems and a laser warning device also fitted.



“When people go to extreme lengths to avoid prosecution in fitting technology to their car that allows them to exceed the speed limit without fear of prosecution, they show an insalubrious attitude towards the judicial system of this country and also display a complete disdain towards the risk of harm to others.

“The sentence handed out is a lesson to those in society who feel they can cheat the law and pose a real and substantial risk of harm on our roads.”







