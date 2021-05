You should always know how to open doors on a car in the event of an accident. The car manual will clearly show how to do this and in this video we will go over S, 3, X, & Y.



Some early Model Y manuals stated that there is a manual release in the door pocket for the rear. But that part is no longer in the Model Y manual. So it might have been removed. Do you have it in your car and do YOU know how to escape a Tesla in an emergency?