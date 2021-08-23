Would YOU Pay $25k PLUS For A SUPER Low Mileage BMW M3 Coupe 5-Speed Manual?

This 1999 BMW M3 is a white-over-black coupe that is powered by a 3.2-liter S52 inline-six paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. The car was ordered without a sunroof, and it is equipped with power-adjustable Vader front seats, automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, forged 17″ M Double Spoke wheels, a short-throw shifter, and a Dinan exhaust system. First delivered to Chaisson Motorcars of Las Vegas, the car was acquired by the seller out of California in October 2020. Subsequent maintenance included an oil change and refresh of the cooling system. This E36 M3 has 32k miles and is now offered with a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, service records, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.



