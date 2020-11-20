Would YOU Rather Experience A Porsche On A Track OR Get To BLOW IT OUT On An Airport Runway? Here's The OUTCOME.

Like a knock-out punch to the stomach, the 911 Turbo S roars off the line with a ferociousness we’ve never felt before. That combination of power, all-wheel drive, and electronic wizardry meant the traction available on the tarmac was phenomenal.



The steering becomes light in your hands as the chassis squats, seemingly trying to prevent that muscular body from popping a wheelie. It’s astonishing. For the first few seconds, we’re quite certain the majority of our internal organs were momentarily displaced. By the time we caught our breath, the speedometer was reading 200km/h and about a second later, we crossed the 400m line in what had to be around the 10-second mark.



What a car.



Full review at the link...





Read Article