Would YOU Trust A Tesla ENOUGH To Own One If You Lived In A FRIGID Climate Or Were Runnin' Back To Saskatoon?

How much battery range is lost in my Tesla Model 3 by leaving it unplugged overnight in the middle of winter, in Canada?



This video, I reveal my real world experience leaving a Tesla outside in the cold and snowy Canadian winter (-18C / 0F ) for over 15 hours, unplugged. I also share some actual car data, showing our car's range loss in the cold, batter efficiency in the summer vs winter, and more.



