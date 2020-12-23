Would You Be More Interested In The Porsche Taycan If It LOOKED Like This?

The 918 Spyder was an example of Porsche flexing its engineering muscles, building a vehicle that was at the cutting edge of what the sports car manufacturer could do some six years ago. It was the spiritual successor of the Carrera GT and recently people began to question whether or not Porsche was going to launch a new hypercar, possibly even an all-electric one.

Earlier in the year, Porsche filed for a patent on a design that looked like it could be a successor to the 918. However, that turned out to just be the 917 Living Legend study and not the design of a new supercar or hypercar.