Would You Consider A Gently Used Three Year Old Model S Plaid For Only $60,000?

Used Tesla Model S Plaids are quickly lowering in price. Today, used examples are in the $60,000 range with relatively low miles. The Model S Plaid cost $131,440 in 2021, so buyers can find these sedans for nearly half their original prices. But here's the kicker: a 2024 Tesla Model S Plaid now starts at $91,630. So, for those who bought one in 2021, their cars instantly became worth $39,810 less to savvy buyers. Add luxury sedan depreciation into the mix, and Model S Plaids are going for nowhere near what they were going for. One notable pick is a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid with 51,000 miles listed for sale at a Los Angeles dealership. While 51,000 miles is on the higher end (and out of the basic warranty period), it is listed for $59,999. It costs $131,440 when new since it is the base spec: Pearl White Multi-Coat exterior paint coat and black interior. It lost $71,441 after being on the road for two and a half years. That's 54.4 percent depreciation.



Read Article