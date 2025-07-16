Would You Let The Government Monitor How Many Miles You Drive?

Massachusetts may someday monitor how many miles you drive -- and perhaps penalize you for driving too much.

That's scary stuff. I am all for protecting our environment, fighting climate change, and advocating that drivers carpool or use public transit when possible, but this idea goes too far in terms of invading privacy. Not to mention that in a nation with few good public-transit options, it strikes me as impractical.



That said, I might be willing to consider having mileage tracked as a part of a tax to fix road infrastructure. Using a gas tax for such purposes may not be fair -- some people use the roads more than others, and EV owners wouldn't have to pay -- so perhaps, perhaps, I could be talked into giving up my yearly mileage at tax time.