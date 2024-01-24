Would You Not Buy A Vehicle Simply Because It Didn't Have Apple CarPlay Or Android Auto?

Last week we reported that Honda will retrofit last-generation Accords with wireless Apple CarPlay for the owners who'd like it. It's an effort from the automaker to keep its new-ish cars viable and useful for customers for longer, and it was applauded by a number of you in our comments. After all, if we truly are living in the era of the "software-defined vehicle," what good is software that can't be updated or improved over time? That got us thinking, though: How important is CarPlay or Android Auto to you in your automotive purchasing decisions? Is their absence a dealbreaker?

For me, the answer's "kind of." Don't get me wrong: A lack of phone projection tech would never, ever keep me from owning one of my many '90s dream cars. In such a scenario, there's also a possibility I could install an aftermarket solution, but to be honest, I don't even know if I'd go to that trouble, especially if I want to keep things stock.




