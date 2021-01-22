Would You Prefer Apple Or Microsoft To Power Your Self Driving Car Software?

In 1993, my dad bought our family its first PC.

Little did I know that what I considered the Minesweeper machine would be a lifelong line in the sand for my father.

Brand loyalty was and is still very much a thing. It was to the point that I was worried about telling him about my first Macbook I was using at work when I was 25. We were a Microsoft family as much as we were a Chrysler family. He’d tut-tut over the quality and usability of Apple products, and in a lot of ways back in the ’90s he was right. Then came the iPod in 2001 and the iPhone in 2007.



