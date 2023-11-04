As the world moves towards a greener future, the automotive industry is introducing electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) with longer ranges. With more options available, car buyers are now faced with the question of whether to go full EV or choose a more practical plug-in hybrid.



Earlier today, we posted an article that said Toyota will have what they call ‘PRACTICAL BEV’s coming with a 120+ mile electric range.



The practicality of PHEVs with a 120+ mile range is undeniable, offering the convenience of being able to refuel at any gas station, eliminating the need to plan routes around charging stations.



Ultimately, the decision to go full EV or choose a PHEV with a 120+ mile range depends on individual needs and preferences. If you have a short commute and access to charging stations, an EV may be a good fit. However, if you frequently take long trips or don't have access to charging stations, a PHEV with a 120+ mile electric range may be the more practical choice.



So, the question is, would you rather go full EV or have a practical, 120+ mile plug-in hybrid electric vehicle?



And if you could choose 3 different vehicles that would offer 120+ miles of range and then switch back to a normal hybrid when the juice is depleted?



I’ll pick one to start. A Ford F-150. I would think there is 10x the potential business over the full electric Lightning.



Discuss…





