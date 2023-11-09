Would You Replace The Battery In An Aging Tesla Model 3 Or Sell It At A Discount?

An owner of a Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range clock got into a serious dilemma when he found out that his out-of-warranty EV urgently needed a battery replacement after 3 years of use and 150k miles (241k km) on the clock. His options are either to replace the problematic battery pack with a cost of $12k, or sell the car as is for $16k to an unsuspecting buyer.
 
As with most cases nowadays, the owner who goes under the username Which-Chemical-2691 on Reddit, asked the internet to help him make up his mind. Giving a little bit of more context, he bought his Tesla Model 3 in September 2020, and has since driven it “extensively” on road trips and for ride-sharing. Unfortunately, he recently got a notification saying “Charge limit and range reduced request service soon – OK to drive”. Shortly after that, he got a call from a Tesla service representative, suggesting that the battery should be replaced soon due to “various cells being worn out and near depletion”.


