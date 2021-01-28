Would You STILL Be FOR The Paris Accord After John Kerry Said "IF The USA Went To ZERO Emissions"...? You WON'T Believe The Second Half Of His Quote. TRUST US.

Sometimes, no matter how people try to hide things or the media tries to bury stuff things slip out that make an average person scratch their heads in wonder.



It's a given the new admin is ALL in on spending the entire treasury if needed to 'fight' climate change.



And you know the Trump admin thought although climate changes no matter how much we spent, it could never be changed.



And today people are on one side or the other. Because those on one side believe one side is right and one is wrong. Hence, the divide.



But based on what we heard John Kerry said yesterday (not a year ago, 5 years ago, ten years ago), YESTERDAY any critical thinking person may have a change in opinion.



We're not here to say who is right or wrong just to point out this very interesting slip that reveals alot.



So read his quote from yesterday...



“JOHN KERRY: “President Biden is deeply committed, totally seized by this issue as you can tell about this executive order and — and by the other — uh, the initiative getting back in Paris immediately. That’s why he rejoined the Paris agreement so quickly, ’cause he knows it is urgent. He also knows that Paris alone is not enough. Uh, not when almost 90% of all of the planet’s emissions, global emissions, come from outside of U.S. borders. We could go to zero tomorrow, and the problem isn’t solved.”



Key quote…“We could go to zero tomorrow and the problem’s not solved.”



Well, if that’s the case, we go to zero emissions, which is not possible. Zero emissions tomorrow and the problem isn’t solved. So you see, based on what he's saying, there is no solution. There is only an ongoing effort which must require the regulation and control of our lives.



I bet, that most people who are on the side NEVER knew this and believe that if we DID get to zero emissions, the problem IS solved.



So, knowing THIS, if you ARE on the pro climate change side, does this change your mind at all. And did you KNOW this? Be HONEST.



Discuss.





