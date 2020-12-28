Would You Say 2020 Was A Turning Point For Tesla?

2020 has been a bummer of a year for many people, but it’s been a banner year for Elon Musk. His companies have gone from strength to strength, significantly advancing his goals of cleaning up the world’s transportation and energy systems and making humanity a multiplanetary species, as his personal wealth has soared to new heights.



Tesla reached so many milestones in 2020 that it’s impossible to list them all: the first Model Y deliveries; the start of construction on the German Gigafactory; the announcement of Austin, Texas as the site of Cybertruck production; the wonders of Battery Day; Tesla’s coronation as the world’s most valuable automaker and its addition to the S&P 500 stock index. The list goes on.







