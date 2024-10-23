Would You Survive The Driving Test Today? Shocking Number Of Americans Fail — Discover Why!

A quarter of Americans are not certain that they’d pass their driver’s written exam if they were asked to retake it now, according to new research.



A survey of 2,000 adults who drive examined how savvy respondents are about the road and their car, finding that just 40% are absolutely certain that they remember and follow all of the safety precautions they learned about when first starting to drive.

When it comes to their car, respondents have spent quite a bit of time together, averaging about five years of use; one in five have held onto their vehicle for at least twice that amount of time.



After having their car for so long, the average driver claims to be able to understand about 78% of the dashboard indicators and warning lights, with males feeling more confident in their ability to do so (82% vs. 76%).



Full article and results at link...





