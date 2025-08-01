XM Crowned As The Worst Selling BMW In The US In 2024

A supercar had to die so that another SUV could live, but as many have predicted, the polarizing SUV is not exactly flying off dealer lots. Rather than making a mid-engined coupe as a spiritual successor to the M1, BMW built the XM instead. Only 2,315 units were sold in 2023, although Bavaria's excuse is that deliveries didn't start until later in the spring. The numbers are now out for 2024, and they're even worse. Even though 2024 was the first full year for the XM in the United States, BMW shipped even fewer vehicles. Only 1,974 SUVs were sold, a drop of 14.7% compared to 2023. Consequently, the plug-in hybrid mastodont was the company's worst-selling model. Even the Z4 roadster fared better. The sporty cabrio was up 13.1% to 2,129 units, helped by the launch of a Z4 M40i with a six-speed manual.



