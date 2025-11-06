Xiaomi Battles Smear Campaign After Death During Advanced Driver Training Session

Xiaomi has been the target of a smearing campaign in China meant to spoil the SU7 success. In the latest installment, social media warriors shared fabricated images of an alleged fatal crash during Xiaomi's advanced driving training. The carmaker has denied the allegations and initiated legal action against those responsible. Everyone knows that the Chinese car market is one of the most competitive in the world.

However, few are aware that Chinese carmakers would do almost anything to crash competitors' sales, and that includes spreading false rumors. The phenomenon, known as "black PR," is so prevalent that most carmakers have dedicated departments to both attack competitors and prevent attacks on their companies. It's a cold war where propaganda machines are fighting to the death.



