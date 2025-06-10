Xiaomi Begins It Assault On Europe With 10 Stores - What Will Happen To The Market?

I’m a big fan of Xiaomi—that’s for sure. The Chinese smartphone giant has somewhat recently turned into an electric car maker, bringing an almost Apple-like quality and level of tech domination to China’s already advanced car market. Oversaturation? Xiaomi doesn’t know the meaning of the term, especially when you look at how many units the maker has managed to shift in a very crowded market.

Now, Xiaomi is turning its attention to Europe. This week, the company announced that it had opened two flagship stores, starting in Essen, Germany and Madrid, with plans to open ten stores across Europe by the end of 2025.