Xiaomi CEO Couldn't Believe The Anger After Removing 650HP From Owner's Cars Overnight

Xiaomi's first car, the all-electric SU7 sedan, is one of the most popular in its segment. However, it wasn't spared controversies, especially after three students died in a crash in March. Xiaomi's CEO confessed that he was shocked to see the level of criticism despite efforts to deliver the safest car on the market.

When Xiaomi announced it would build an electric car, most people smiled condescendingly. Many have tried to find success in the automotive industry, but few have succeeded. Although several tech companies, including Apple, were working on car projects at the time, none made significant progress. However, Xiaomi wasn't impressed by skepticism and continued with its plans.



