Xiaomi Delivered 200,000 SU7 Sedans In Under A Year - Will Deliver 350,000 In 2025

Xiaomi EV delivered the first 100,000 units of its first car, the SU7 sedan, in 229 days but needed only 119 days to reach the next 100,000 customers. That's less than a year for an impressive milestone, its first 200,000 cars. The result emboldened Xiaomi to raise the stakes for 2025 to 350,000 units, up from the 300,000 initially guided. Xiaomi EV, the car division of the technology company known mostly for its smartphones and software, is showing Tesla how to successfully ramp up production of a new car model. Tesla struggled with almost every new model it launched, and even the refreshed Model Y changeover caused a significant disruption in deliveries, with a slower-than-expected production ramp-up.



