Xiaomi Plans To Dominate BYD and Tesla In The European Market

Xiaomi’s entry and subsequent expansion into the automotive world has been a revelation. Less than two years ago it wasn’t even building a single production car; now, it’s manufacturing the hugely popular SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV, both of which have received praise from both owners and reviewers. And come 2027, it won’t just be competing in China. The company has been eyeing off an international expansion for quite some time, but has remained coy about which markets it would like to enter. However, while recently speaking on an earnings call, Xiaomi president Lu Weibing said the carmaker first plans to enter the European market by 2027 and go head- to-head with the likes of BYD and Tesla.



