Xiaomi Ready To Turn Up The Heat With 2026 SU7 EV

Xiaomi is the rising star of the automotive industry, having successfully ramped up production of its first two models. With the YU7 deliveries already in full swing, Xiaomi is now preparing a major refresh for its first model. The 2026 Xiaomi SU7 is set for a March 19 launch after amassing over 100,000 preorders in just two weeks. Here's what the refreshed SU7 brings to the table. It's no secret that the Chinese car market is probably the most demanding in the world, with dozens of carmakers cutting each other's throats for the chance to sell a few more cars. This is not just a figure of speech, as carmakers have often resorted to nefarious tactics to thrash opponents and crash their sales.



Read Article