Xiaomi SU7 Earns Safest Car In China Based On Crash Testing Results

Nobody thought Xiaomi, a company known for its smartphones, connected devices, and software, would be able to beat Apple and actually make a car. However, it did, launching the SU7 electric sedan in March 2024. Then, nobody thought it would be any good or sell in meaningful numbers. And yet it did, becoming one of the best-selling EVs in China in just a few months since the start of deliveries. The demand for the hot-selling SU7 is so high that some trims have a wait time of almost a year.

Now, the next concern people have, "But is it safe?" can get a similar answer. China's crashworthiness assessment program (C-NCAP) just crash-tested Xiaomi's first model and gave it its seal of approval. Not only did the Xiaomi SU7 get the coveted five-star rating, but it crawled to the top of the safest cars list in China. The agency tested the sedan according to the latest 2024 test protocols, and the SU7 earned the highest scores.